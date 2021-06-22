https://thelibertyloft.com/race-based-admissions-fee-shows-how-ridiculous-the-radicals-have-become/

Share with others!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Seattle, WA — A Seattle gay pride event is taking an interesting, illegal, approach to charging admission. The event, TAKING B[L]ACK PRIDE, is scheduled to be held this Saturday in what is billed as “Seattle’s first and only Black and Brown Queer and Trans pride event.” But it’s not the event that is making headlines.

It’s the decision by the group to charge race-based admissions to whites who want to enter the event.

If you are white and choose to enter the event, you must pay a reparation fee. The fee is on a sliding scale in according to the ability to pay if that is of any consolation. The event’s page says:

white allies and accomplices are welcome to attend but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee that will be used to keep this event free of cost for BLACK AND BROWN Trans and Queer COMMUNITY.

Jason Rantz shares that Seattle City Code does not allow discrimination for entry into events held at parks over race. But that did not stop local leaders from supporting the event when they were asked about it. The Seattle Human Rights Council and the City Council president all spoke in support of the event and the “reparations fee” for entry.

Seattle City Council president Lorena Gonzalez took it a step further, proposing to ban homosexual police officers at the event. How ridiculous this has all become.

By this, of course, I mean the radical left’s assault on anything that resembles common sense, morality, and equality. That same equality that they claim to be fighting for. Instead, they are openly promoting racism and discrimination simply based on color of skin.

The City of Seattle will no doubt argue they are innocent simply because the event was not a permitted event. Rantz shared that the parks department responded saying they have no event on record and that they were not approving permits. The City website says that it only requires permitted events to comply with the city code preventing discrimination.

But this is about so much more than just legal responsibility. I may not agree with a homosexual lifestyle, but that certainly does not give me the right to treat them as anything less than human. As a Christian, I believe the Scripture that teaches us that God made all mankind, all races and nations.

Not one single thing in life teaches us that one race is superior to another, except the teachings of radical ideas. While the left wants to argue that these radical ideas are coming from far-right conservative activists, they are actually coming from their own ranks.

These are the groups that supported Joe Biden, the man that claimed he would be President for all Americans. These are groups that supported the Democrats, the group that claimed that we must “all be in this together” through the pandemic. But we can only be equal, together, and American when we allow their own version of racism and perverted discrimination to be acceptable. That’s the story that the radical left is telling.

The idea that this promotes any sort of equality or justifies anything that was done in the past is ridiculous. You can charge white people all that you want as part of a reparations program, but it does not erase slavery from the history of the United States. There’s no way to change that part of our history.

If we continue down this ridiculous path of reparations, racism, and discrimination that the radical left continues to promote, it will change the future of our nation.

You can do your part to help prevent the silencing of conservative media by supporting The Liberty Loft with a donation via PayPal or with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our email list and push notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

