(AP Photo/Phil Long) If America is systemically racist, why have millions of blacks from Africa and the Caribbean come to this country over the past 50 years? Why would they and many millions more want to move from all-black societies to a white-dominated, racist one?

This is a question every black and white leftist should be asked. After all, no Jews moved to Germany in the 1930s. And why didn’t any? After all, many Jews were suffering terrible persecution and poverty in Russia and in Eastern Europe. Why didn’t any of them move to Germany after 1933?

We all know the answer: Because Germany was systemically antisemitic.

Even leftists know that answer.

So, one can only conclude that, in the view of America’s leftists, non-German Jews of the 1930s had the wisdom not to move to Germany, but present-day non-American blacks have no wisdom. In the view of America’s leftists, then, the millions of blacks who have moved here and the many millions who want to move here must be fools.

How else could leftists regard blacks who willingly move to America? Any black person who decides to leave a black country for America — a place the left claims was founded by racists […]

