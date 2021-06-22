https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/in-the-past-weve-been-activists-teachers-says-colleagues-need-to-do-whats-right-for-their-kids-ignore-state-law/

One can argue that the integration of critical race theory isn’t something that should be a statewide decision but decided at the school board level, hopefully with the input of concerned parents.

Then again, in places like Loudon County, Virginia, teachers and others have taken to making lists of parents opposed to critical race theory and soliciting “hackers” to “infiltrate” and silence parents’ communications on platforms such as Facebook. Concerned parents have become the enemy. Teachers can be activists, but not parents.

Here’s a video of a teacher who’s upset because the new law prevents her from teaching “her” kids about racial equity. Not surprisingly, she tells her colleagues, “In the past, we’ve been activists,” and she calls on them to ignore the new law.

And what’s with the crazy eyes in all of these videos we post?

Why do they all look like that — not_a_bot (@Not_Sam_Hyde) June 22, 2021

Central casting. — Greg Cyr and 48 others (@Gtcyr) June 22, 2021

Exactly.

Texas teacher laments a new law which she says prevents her from teaching Critical Race Theory next fall. She says teachers are already activists & claims this law demands teachers lie to students. Her call to action: Hinting that teachers should disobey the law en masse. pic.twitter.com/DggKpcWNKD — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 22, 2021

Note: Someone in the comments tracked her down and says she’s from Iowa, not Texas.

Glad she outed herself. — Grant “Diversity Trainer” Canyon (@grantcnyn) June 22, 2021

The fact that she is talking in hushed tones and looking around says a lot — LibertyAtNight (@libertyatnight) June 22, 2021

I love how she’s all sotto voce, looking around while she’s outside on a walk, alone. Like she’s a secret agent giving clandestine orders and has to be on guard for sudden enemy attacks, poison-tipped darts and the like. — Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) June 22, 2021

She’s a more convincing villain for that stupid Karen movie than Taryn Manning. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) June 22, 2021

Does anyone else get “misery” vibes? — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 22, 2021

The greatest advantage of selfie cameras on phones is that one can immediately see if one really wants to talk to people and thus look into the camera, or speak to themselves by looking at the screen. True intentions are made clear by using one or the other. — Newtown (@NewtownCulture) June 22, 2021

The woman is reacting to far left fear mongering. The Texas bill does not ban CRT – it only bans teaching racism, like “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;”https://t.co/IDANl0dO4Z — Richard A. McGough (@RichardMcGough) June 22, 2021

Also:

They are not your kids — NonofurBusines (@BusinesNonofur) June 22, 2021

But they are hers for six hours a day, so she needs to work fast.

1) they are not your kids

2) you’re supposed to teach kids the facts and basics, not be an activist

3) #CamerasInClassrooms — ScioSophia (@Scio_Sophia) June 22, 2021

(to the teacher): They are NOT YOUR KIDS. Be an activist on your own time not in the classroom. #CamarasInClassrooms #TeacherReform — G̷I̷N̷G̷E̷R̷ ̷ (@SublimeBoho) June 22, 2021

We don’t want activist teachers dipshit — RealRC_acct_001 (@001Acct) June 22, 2021

“She says teachers are already activists” This^, this is the problem. Our teachers don’t see themselves as teachers, with a purpose of teaching our kids math, history, science, etc. Its a political game to them, and we can’t let them win. — R3KTL3SS (@R3KTL3SS) June 22, 2021

We need cameras and classrooms the parents can turn on and see what these child abusing psychotics are doing — bellakiss (@bane09382476) June 22, 2021

I was assured that it’s not CRT but just “historical accuracy” that they want to teach at the high school level. https://t.co/qicUReMJst — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 22, 2021

“Teach the facts? But the law bans us from teaching about slavery!”

Any teacher that thinks that their role is to be an activist doesn’t belong in the profession. The ignorant and intolerant snowflakes running around the US are the result of activist teachers working under the radar for several decades. Sorry not sorry — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) June 22, 2021

She does feel entitled to our kids. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 22, 2021

Why does every leftist that makes these pretentious video commentaries have that same knowing smirk on their faces? Do they teach that in their indoctrination sessions? — Aaron Henager (boop, beep, bop) (@AaronHenager1) June 22, 2021

Related:

