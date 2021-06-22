https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559555-indiana-woman-to-cite-learning-from-schindlers-list-in-capitol-riot

An Indiana woman said she learned watching “Schindler’s List” about her guilt in the Jan 6. riot at the Capitol, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

In a letter to the judge presiding over her case, Anna-Morgan Lloyd apologized for her involvement in the riot, adding that she felt “ashamed” of how the pro-Trump march turned violent.

Lloyd summarized quotes from films “Schindler’s List” and “Just Mercy” in her letter to the judge. She said her attorney had recommend that she watch both films and learn “what life is like for others in our country,” according to USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve,” Morgan-Lloyd wrote in her letter. “People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street.”

Morgan-Lloyd entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 with a friend during the riot, and took pictures, sharing posts to Facebook that referred to the event as the “most exciting day” of their lives, according to court documents.

Morgan-Lloyd, 49, was arrested by the FBI in February and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to USA9.

The U.S. attorney agreed to the plea deal saying that Lloyd did commit a serious violation by entering the building but didn’t “engage in any physical violence or destroyed property,” USA Today noted.

Lloyd will face three years probation, $500 in restitution, and community service in her plea deal. She did not take part in violence or the destruction of public priority and had no previous criminal history, according to a U.S. attorney presiding over her case, reported USA Today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

