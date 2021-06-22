https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/everything-expected-oregon-delegation-tours-az-audit/

On Tuesday, an Oregon delegation toured the historic full forensic audit process in Arizona.

The paper examination will be completed by Saturday, June 26, and audit officials are still flooded with requests from state delegations to recieve a tour.

We reported this earlier. The Freight Train of Audits is in full steam.

An Oregon Delegation of Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson and Deschutes Republican Party Committee Chairman Mark Knowles took a close look at this process as a model for election integrity.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke with Phil Henderson and Mark Knowles after their tour.

Conradson: what did you guys think? Henderson: It was just really impressive amount of detail and forethought that went into this planning, and we got a briefing beforehand about all the steps of the system so I was just really impressed. Conradson: likewise every T crossed every I dotted, I thought it was really amazing. Conradson: can you tell me why you guys came out here? Henderson: We’re from a county, Deschutes County, Oregon which has about 200,000 people, and it’s the seventh largest in Oregon and we’re what I call on the cusp between, Republican and Democrat really a split County and so we’re interested in the integrity of elections there in Oregon. The first mail and voter, as a state, so we have a lot of experience with that we wonder about the susceptibilities there and we’re also a motor voter registration state which causes lots of people to be registered, whether they want to be or not, so to speak. so there’s some things we wanted to see how they do it.

In the “motor voter” states, drivers are automatically registered to vote upon recieving or renewing their drivers license. I wonder how many people have voted without even knowing it!

Knowles: It is restoring the public’s confidence in the elections that every vote does count every legal vote counts, and there’s, you know, friends and families asking lots of questions about this and that and we just learned. It was everything we expected no more, I think. Conradson: So are you guys being proactive for future elections? Henderson:Yeah, I think, I think so. I’m the chair of the local Deschutes Republican committee. We have an election integrity subcommittee that is going to be looking at the processes in our county and then trying to share this with other state officials and work through some of these questions that have been raised, just watching this. Conradson: Do you guys have a message for other state officials to come see this process? Henderson: I do, I think, I think, all states should be coming here and watching this because it will make them rethink their processes if they really want a true, honest election. Knowles: 19 states have been here, which means 31 Have not. Henderson: I think that what happens you know you live in a different state, it’s not a center of the news in Portland we have riots, we’ve focused on that. Riots instead of voting, so we don’t most people don’t know the extent to which is being looked into and the auditing process. And so the reserve results are going to come out from this. And people have missed how got there, and that’s what I think other states need to focus on and see.

Henderson and Knowles are focused on bringing these ideas back to Portland in order to clean the terribly mismanaged voter rolls and secure their elections.

These Democratic politicians have been stealing elections for years, and must be stopped before these ANTIFA and BLM thugs burn the city and continue to kill innocent people.

ALL states need to visit Arizona and see what is unfolding. Contact your legislators NOW if you would like to see an audit in your home state!

