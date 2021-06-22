https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-homophobic-joke-nassib

Joy Behar of “The View” faced immediate and brutal blowback for a homophobic joke she made about an NFL player who came out as gay.

The show’s hosts were discussing the announcement from Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders when Behar made her inappropriate joke.

“After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!” she remarked.

Behar’s joke was immediately circulated and condemned by many on Twitter.

“Joy Behar makes a blatant homophobic comment. Will there be outrage? Will she be cancelled? No, because she’s a Liberal,” said one critic.

“F**k Joy Behar! Making an anal sex joke about a gay man coming out is utterly disgusting,” replied another.

“This is completely unacceptable and beyond s***ty from Joy Behar. The first active NFL player in history comes out of the closet and he’s met with a cheap anal sex joke on national TV?” responded another Twitter user.

“Joy and people like her are why so many remain in the closet. It’s NOT ok,” read another tweet.

Many noted that the lone conservative on the panel show, Meghan McCain, was the only co-host to not laugh at the problematic joke.

Behar appeared to anticipate the outrage over her joke because she tried to walk it back before the segment even ended.

“By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make believe I never said it,” she said.

Nassib revealed that he was gay in an Instagram video post on Monday. He became the first openly gay football player who is active on a team’s roster. In 2014, Michael Sam was the first openly gay player to be drafted by an NFL team, but he was cut before he could play in an in-season game.

