Video shows multiple women twerking next to and on top of an ambulance as paramedics tried to make their way through a crowd of Juneteenth partiers to tend to numerous shooting victims (video below).

According to the Oakland Police Department, some 5,000 gathered at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, to celebrate the holiday on Saturday, when at least seven people were shot. Thus far, at least one has succumbed to their injuries.

The Daily Mail noted that it’s not clear if the shootings were connected to the Juneteenth celebration and that gang violence is suspected.

“On June 19, 2021 a large crowd of 5,000 gathered at Lake Merritt. Due to the large crowd gathering and vehicle traffic, OPD directed resources … to the area to monitor for public safety. At 6:22PM, a shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue,” the police department posted to Facebook on Sunday. “At this time, six victims suffered gunshot wounds, five males ranging from age 16-27 and one female 21-years-old. One male, 22, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other five victims are reported to be in stable condition.”

“Immediately after the shooting, Oakland Police Officers observed two men running from the scene with firearms. Both men have been arrested and two firearms recovered,” the department said. “Currently, the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Investigation Unit will determine if the individuals are connected/responsible for this shooting.”

In an update, the department said a seventh victim, female, “walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot injury related to the earlier shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. She was listed in stable condition.”

The Daily Mail reported on the ambulance-twerking from Juneteenth partiers:

Multiple women were seen twerking on the top of an ambulance in Lake Merritt in Oakland, California on Saturday night, as paramedics attempted to make their way through to the scene of a shooting in which one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded. The ambulance was stopped in its tracks by the crowd which was said to be around 1,000-strong as people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth after it was declared a federal holiday. As the ambulance arrived at the scene, the revelers continued to party, with no apparent regard for the seriousness of the situation that just occurred nearby. At least one person was also spotted on top of the roof at one point. Video footage of the incident has gone viral on Twitter, showing Juneteenth partiers not only ignoring the Oakland shooting, but using the ambulance as a vehicle for them to use for their own enjoyment.

The Oakland Police Department is offering up to $40,000 for any information connected to the shootings.

WATCH:

Shooting at Oakland CA Juneteenth celebrations last night, leave 1 dead and 5 injured. This is how people reacted when the EMTs arrived. pic.twitter.com/AcFPciJuzq — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) June 21, 2021

As highlighted by The Daily Wire this past weekend, a man allegedly drove up to a police officer in Michigan who was working a Juneteenth parade and opened fire.

“Upon investigation, the Flint Police Officer was working a traffic point at the Juneteenth Champions Parade when an individual in a vehicle drove up and shot at the officer,” NBC 25 reported. “The officer returned fire and shot the individual.”

