UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (R-Alaska) launched a new ad reminding voters of her endorsement from President Trump. The new television ad, which was launched on Tuesday, took aim at Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) for her negligence to fight for the people of Alaska.

The ad specifically cited Murkowski’s failures to stand up to Joe Biden’s agenda to end oil drilling in the state as well as her vote to keep Obamacare in place. In the video, Tshibaka was described as “conservative, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Alaskan energy, America First.”

President Trump knows Alaska deserves a Senator to FIGHT for US. I am honored to have his Endorsement. Check out our latest TV ad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p7jxNahfxi — Kelly Tshibaka (@KellyForAlaska) June 22, 2021

President Trump endorsed Tshibaka last week in a statement and said Lisa Murkowski was bad for Alaska. The 45th president also mentioned he was looking forward to traveling to the state of Alaska to campaign for the Republican candidate.

Murkowski was one of the only Republican senators who voted to impeach President Trump following the January 6 breach at the Capitol.

