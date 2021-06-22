https://www.theepochtimes.com/killer-targeted-denver-area-policeman-due-to-his-uniform-badge_3870188.html

The Denver-area policeman slain on June 21 was targeted because he was a police officer, according to the area police.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate told reporters on June 22 that Officer Gordon Beasley was “targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge.”

Beasley, who served the police department for 19 years, was “ambushed” in a shooting near a local library on Monday, Strate said. The suspected assailant was also slain in the shooting, alongside John Hurley, 40, who the police described as a true hero.

“Officer Beasley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers,” Strate said about the suspect.

The identity of the alleged killer would be released by a coroner later, Strate said. The so-called Samaritan has also not yet been identified.

“The death of Officer Gordon Beasley was a tragic loss to this community and to this department, but most importantly, it is an inconceivable loss to his family,” Strate said. “Communities need to know and understand what they ask of their police officers, the sacrifices that they make, the costs to them, for your safety.”

Strate added that the shooting was a “deliberate act of violence” and an “isolated incident.”

Police did not said what Hurley did during the attack, but described him as a “true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

Strate said that the department was “hurt and troubled” by the murder, but said fellow officers were “committed to the protection of this community, our community that we all love, and to honor Officer Beasley and Mr. Hurley.”

At the time of the press conference, police did not yet determine the motive for the shooting. Police did not believe that Hurley and the suspect were connected.

The fatal incident followers a mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store months earlier which killed 10 people including a police officer.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said Monday that the attack “is by far the saddest day for our Police Department.”

Deputy Chief Ed Brady told a press conference on Monday afternoon that the officer responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. that reported a “suspicious” incident near the library. About 15 minutes later, a 911 call reported that shots were fired, and the officer was hit and killed.

Mimi Nguyen Ly contributed to this report.

