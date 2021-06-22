https://www.dailywire.com/news/last-person-on-earth-tucker-carlson-says-hes-not-running-for-president-in-2024

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has told the “Ruthless” podcast that he does not plan to run for president in 2024.

“Oh, God, come on!” Carlson said in the interview Friday. “That seems like a fun job. I’m sure my poor children would love that. Can you imagine?”

“I’ve known and talked to every president, you know, for a while, for like more than 30 years. And you know, I can’t think of anyone whose life was improved by that,” Carlson said. “I mean, I guess if I was the last person on Earth, I could do it, but I mean, it seems pretty unlikely that I would be that guy.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump says he “never admitted defeat” in the 2020 presidential election, and that he has not “conceded.”

“No, I never admitted defeat, we have a lot of things happening right now,” Trump said in an interview with Real America’s Voice. “I think that that was an election that was – I don’t think, all you have to do is read the newspapers and see what’s coming out now. No, I, the word is concede, I have not conceded.”

Trump was also asked if he would consider running for the position of Speaker of the House, now held by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “Well I’ve heard the talk, and it’s getting more and more, but I don’t, it’s not something that I would have — but it is certainly, there’s lot of talk about it. I have a good relationship with [Rep.] Kevin [McCarthy (R-CA), the top Republican in the House] and hopefully we will do everything traditionally, but the election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country. The whole world is watching.”

The former president’s remarks came after he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night: “Shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn’t win.” Some read into that saying Trump was acknowledging his defeat.

In other 2024 news, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis nipped ​Trump in a straw poll as the top choice of conservatives for president in 2024. In a straw poll of 371 respondents conducted over the weekend at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, DeSantis pulled in 74.1% of the vote while Trump garnered 71.4%.

While DeSantis, 42, has yet to say if he’ll run in 2024, Trump, 75, has repeatedly teased the idea of running — and said he’d consider adding the Florida governor to his ticket.

“Sure I would … I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview earlier this month.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came in third in the straw poll with 42.9% support, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 39.4%. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) ended in fifth with with 35.6% of the vote.

Other Republicans who may run included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Donald Trump Jr.,, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Pence, it’s worth noting, finished 10th with 21.6%.

