In its own words, critical race theory seeks to overthrow America’s system of government. Leaked mandatory training documents from the Iowa Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) make this clear.

Leaked document from Iowa’s Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.

The document clearly separates CRT from “traditional civil rights,” saying it “questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and principles of constitutional law.”

This helps explain the sudden shift in rhetoric away from equality and toward “equity.” This massive moving of the goalposts is based on CRT’s principles.

According to documents leaked to Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA and Newsmax TV, the MBAEA is forcing hundreds of teachers into this training at taxpayer expense. Not only is it designed to fracture and undermine our entire basis of law, it’s openly racist and it’s politically vindictive.

Among the terms the MBAEA’s training insists are “white supremacist” are “colorblindness,” celebrating Columbus Day, believing that “we’re just one human family,” and of course, “Make America Great Again.”

Again, this is mandatory training in Iowa, in government schools. MBAEA’s Equity Officer is Kim Hoffman.

Read through Johnson’s entire Twitter thread. The documents provide clear proof that CRT is intentionally destructive.

Johnson reached out to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

Iowa’s legislature did ban critical race theory in its schools in its 2021 session. But if teachers are already indoctrinated? If they’ve been forced to subscribe to cultish beliefs as the price of keeping their jobs?

