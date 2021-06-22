https://www.theblaze.com/news/billie-eilish-anti-asian-slur

No one is ever safe. Woke culture will eventually dig up everything about anyone — even those believed to be fellow travelers.

The latest victim: liberal music star Billie Eilish, a young, politically active cultural icon who vocally pushes her leftist worldview.

What happened?

Eilish announced during the 2020 elections that it was her “responsibility” to speak out on politics and performed at the Democratic National Convention in support of then-candidate Joe Biden. But despite her passion for left’s agenda, she found out over the past week that there was no hiding behind her liberal bona fides after social media users posted videos featuring clips and images from the artist’s social media accounts over the last five or six years.

A TikTok video posted evidence of Eilish using an anti-Asian slur while mouthing the words to Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish,” which contains the pejorative, Page Six reported.

Also in the video compilation she is seen and heard using a nonsensical language that critics claimed was Eilish mocking Asian people. Also, the video claims, “her brother calls her out for talking with a blaccent.”

A longer video compilation posted to Twitter and linked by Page Six, which includes the TikTok video, also includes purported uses of other slurs — including the N-word and homophobic and anti-trans language — and a reminder that her boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, has a history of racist social media posts (for which he has apologized).

After the video gained traction, the 19-year-old star took to Instagram to post an apology, noting that the anti-Asian slur happened when she was a young teenager.

“I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this, and this is something that I WANT to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not,” she began.

“There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community,” Eilish continued. “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”

She went on to say that this was the “only time” she had ever even heard the word since it “was never used” around her by her family.

But she admitted that “ignorance and age at the time” are no excuse for something that was “hurtful.”

As for the clip of nonsensical language, Eilish wrote that it was her “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice” that she “started doing as a kid” and uses with “pets, friends, and family.”

“It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST,” she asserted. “Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life.”

“Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it,” Eilish added.

Despite claiming that she “always” works to use her “platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality,” she did not take time to address the “blaccent” or the other slurs she has been accused of using.

