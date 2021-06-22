https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/lol-cnns-don-lemon-says-dont-opinion-trashing-fox-news-video/

During an appearance on PBS’s “Firing Line,” CNN’s Don Lemon insisted that he does not do “opinion” on his show.

When host Margaret Hoover asked him how his show is different from those on Fox News, he claimed that he’s different because he offers “point-of-view.”

“When you interject that emotion, and you call the United — the president of the United States a con man, how is that different from the emotion that Fox News interjects when they’re covering Biden?” Hoover asked.

He said his emotional outbursts aren’t opinion, they are “fact.”

How are his emotional moments on air any different than Fox News? “I don’t do opinion,” @DonLemon says after telling @MargaretHoover he comes from a “place of truth.” “I’m giving my point of view as an American, as a Black man who happens to be gay. Through that lens.”@PBS pic.twitter.com/5SEz7SC8Vt — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) June 22, 2021

“Yeah, well — because I’m coming from a place of truth because when I say that the president of the United States is racist, I went on after that to give the evidence, right?” Lemon replied. “I could have started — I probably did — with the housing-discrimination lawsuit that he and his father faced. I could have done the Central Park Five or the Exonerated Five. I think I probably went on to talk about his role in birtherism. And so I gave the evidence of that. When I say that the president of the United States is a fraud and a con, that was looking at his taxes and how he — and his history of litigation and not paying people.”

“These are all facts,” he continued. “I don’t do opinion. And I know — The difference for me is, I do point of view. So I’m giving my point of view as an American, as a black man who happens to be gay, through that lens. But I’m also — I’m also — I also represent CNN. And so I must tell the truth. And if I don’t, if my facts are wrong, then I have to clarify it, and I have to come on television, and I have to apologize, and I say, ‘I got that wrong.’ So that is a difference between what I’m doing and what someone, as you mentioned, over at Fox News is doing. I’m operating from a place of truth. It’s all based in fact, and it’s all based on the evidence that’s out there.”

The childless pundit recently scolded parents on air for opposing Critical Race Theory.

