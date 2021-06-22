https://hannity.com/media-room/losing-it-schumer-claims-gop-making-it-harder-for-black-church-goers-to-vote-on-sunday/

“The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up,” added Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies!” posted Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.

Chuck Schumer’s personal guest to attend the Senate’s ongoing Impeachment trial was removed Wednesday stemming from issues related to his electronic ankle bracelet and multiple felony charges.

ARMAGEDDON AGAIN: Chuck Schumer Says Judge Barrett Confirmation the ‘Darkest Days of the Senate’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.27.20

Top Democrat Chuck Schumer doubled-down on his fierce opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination this week; calling the entire process the “darkest days of the Senate.”

“Today will go down as one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history The Senate GOP is thwarting the will of the people and confirming a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election Democrats will never stop fighting for Americans,” posted Schumer on social media.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn-in as the 9th Justice of the Supreme Court Monday night after the Senate voted to approve her confirmation process. The final tally was 52-48 mostly along party lines.

“Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come,” reports the Associated Press.

“Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party. The spiking COVID-19 crisis has hung over the proceedings. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside at the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote was needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19. His vote was not necessary,” adds the AP.

“This is something to be really proud of and feel good about,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

