‘FANTASYLAND’: McConnell Says It’s ‘Inconceivable’ 67 Senators Will Vote to Remove Trump

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.19

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw more cold-water on the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy Tuesday; saying “it’s inconceivable” that 67 Senators will vote to remove President Trump from office.

“It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office,” McConnell told reporters during the third day of the public impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office.” pic.twitter.com/KeSKGWzhW7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

McConnell made similar comments last week.

“I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell told USA Today.

“Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the president,” he said.

McConnell made similar comments last week; telling reporters “I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats refuse to commit to a formal timeline of their investigation into the President’s dealings with Ukraine.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to pay attention to the president’s tweets and the legal implications of them. I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi told CBS News.

“I have no idea,” she responded when asked if the process could drag-on into 2020.