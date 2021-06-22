https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/22/membership-has-its-privileges-thread-highlighting-growing-list-of-dems-being-racist-af-with-zero-repercussions-will-infuriate-you/

It’s ok for Democrats to be racist, apparently?

At least that’s how it feels when time after time, Democrats are literally caught doing something racist or being racist AF annnd … nothin’. It’s like this:

Democrat: YO, I’M RACIST. MY BAD. I CAN’T HELP IT THOUGH YA’ KNOW, IT’S A GENERATIONAL THING.

Democrat voter: No no, you’re not.

Democrat: NO SERIOUSLY. CHECK IT OUT … I’M IN AN ALL-WHITES CLUB! I WORE BLACKFACE! MY NICKNAME WAS LITERALLY COONMAN! I TOLD BLACK AMERICANS THEY AIN’T BLACK IF THEY DON’T VOTE FOR ME!

Democrat voter: You silly you, that’s not racist. Republicans are the racists.

Democrat: Uh … yeah, that’s it. That’s the ticket.

Democrat voter: Derrr … See?! TRUMP BAD! INSURRECTION!

Ok, maybe we’ve spent too much time on Twitter. Anyway, there is a pretty brilliant thread out there adding up all of the various times Democrats show Americans how freakin’ racist they really are, with zero consequences or repercussions.

Take a gander (then check your blood pressure):

The list of Democrats who have engaged in racist acts, with ZERO repercussions, continues to grow. The Democratic Party. Membership has its privileges. Sheldon Whitehouse. pic.twitter.com/QPmewibk8n — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 21, 2021

Good ol’ Sheldon Whites-only-house.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, it’s been going on for decades. Ol’ Sheldon admitted it.

Don’t even get us started on this toad.

Oopsie.

Let’s not forget Hunter allegedly tried to order a hooker but didn’t want a ‘yellow one.’

Biden … the biggie. Decades of racist gaffes, saying grossly innappopriate things … not to mention authoring one of the most racist crime bills in the history of this nation.

But you know, Trump bad and stuff.

***

Related:

‘WTF are they trying to pull?!’ Conservative woman takes Sarah Kendzior’s SMUG digs at those opposing CRT apart in EPIC thread

‘Oh piss OFF’: S.E. Cupp’s thread all but lecturing the Catholic Church and Catholics on their beliefs and FAITH does not go well, like at all

‘SICK of seeing politicians dodge this question!’: Biology teacher just SCHOOLS Biden and the pro-abort horde with actual SCIENCE on when life begins (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

