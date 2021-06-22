https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/michael-steele-wants-the-filibuster-gone-so-the-federal-government-can-stop-states-from-stripping-away-our-access-to-the-ballot-box-video/

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele wasn’t always like this, right? He wasn’t always a liberal talking point machine, right?

It’s definitely not rocket science, because rocket science requires actually understanding how things work.

Michael Steele should’ve talked to Krysten Sinema. He could’ve saved himself a lot of embarrassment. Oh well!

Maybe that’s why he’s doing commentary on “Morning Joe.”

To the highest bidder.

That’s unfortunate.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...