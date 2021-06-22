https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/michael-steele-wants-the-filibuster-gone-so-the-federal-government-can-stop-states-from-stripping-away-our-access-to-the-ballot-box-video/

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele wasn’t always like this, right? He wasn’t always a liberal talking point machine, right?

“It’s not rocket science, it’s common sense” — .@MichaelSteele on removing the filibuster and nationalizing state elections pic.twitter.com/v1fAN9UDNI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2021

It’s definitely not rocket science, because rocket science requires actually understanding how things work.

Guy has absolutely jumped the shark. One of many, sadly. — GDM (@libertymattersc) June 22, 2021

It is amazing how little @MichaelSteele understands not only about the filibuster but about HR 1, which absolutely takes elections out of the hands of state governments. He thinks federalism is a “procedural argument.” Former chair of the RNC. https://t.co/tmQ6tpKgwr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 22, 2021

“We’re watching states strip away our access to the ballot box…” Good grief, @MichaelSteele, is it possible to be more histrionic? https://t.co/iFwjkMFaK9 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 22, 2021

When a Democrat Senator from Arizona understands things better than the former head of the RNC. https://t.co/Y6VT1t92XV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021

Michael Steele should’ve talked to Krysten Sinema. He could’ve saved himself a lot of embarrassment. Oh well!

Beginning to think Michael Steele wasn’t very good at his job. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021

Maybe that’s why he’s doing commentary on “Morning Joe.”

Boy, Steele has really sold his soul — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) June 22, 2021

To the highest bidder.

Steele has to play to the crowd that’s paying him. — The Man (@DawgMan78) June 22, 2021

That’s unfortunate.

“[I]s it possible to be more histrionic?” Of course it is. Just cut him an even bigger check and he’ll say anything you want. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 22, 2021

Steele is paid to be a braindead sideshow act and that’s just what he does. https://t.co/fkKUa4Klif — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 22, 2021

