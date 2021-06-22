https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/millionaire-left-wing-movie-actor-trashes-america-arent-great/

Hollywood actor John Cusack is well known for his left wing politics, but he recently went off in a Twitter tirade that was toxic, even for him.

Cusack accused America of not being great and worse.

Is anyone else tired of privileged left-wing celebrities hating on America?

Breitbart News reported:

Actor John Cusack Trashes America: ‘We Aren’t Great. We’re F**king Awful’ Far-left actor John Cusack, who has amassed an estimated $50 million net worth in his near forty-year Hollywood career, this week trashed the United States of America, calling it a “fucking awful” place “full of cowards and corporate whores.” “I was at a ballpark last night. And they did their support the troops ad – that conflate Boeing with troops serving – while supporting the gop – that means funding the insurrection – anti democratic forces – the opposite of what they claim to support – ‘US freedom,’” the Hot Tub Time Machine star said. “They preach freedom at baseball games – but back insurrectionist coups and the overturning of elections – abc the party that would take away black and brown Americans right to vote. Yet they get to wrap themselves in the flag?” “Had enough yet?” he continued in response to a Twitter user who described Boeing as supporting “highly inflated lucrative government contracts and corporate welfare.”

See the tweets below:

I was at a ballpark last night. And they did their support the troops ad – that conflate Boeing with troops serving – while supporting the gop – that means funding the insurrection – anti democratic forces – the opposite of what they claim to support – “US freedom- “ https://t.co/66MsWVe7qv — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 15, 2021

They preach freedom at baseball games – but back insurrectionist coups and the overturning of elections – abc the party that would take away black and brown Americans right to vote . Yet they get to wrap themselves in the flag ?

Had enough yet ? https://t.co/oBkXUwfVW2 — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 15, 2021

We aren’t great – we aren’t even mediocre – we’re fucking awful – full of cowards and corporate whores – Boeing gets to take out tax dollars – parade our soldiers – wrap themselves in the flag – while financially backing fascists ?

We have no leaders – no soul –

Just greed – https://t.co/AxYRvPTNtP — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 15, 2021

He must be an awful lot of fun at parties.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

