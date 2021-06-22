https://principia-scientific.com/more-false-claims-of-accelerating-global-warming/

Written by Andy Rowlands

A few days ago, theweek.com website carried an article saying global warming is accelerating as the climate emergency gets worse, then makes a surprising admission.

The article is not long, so I reproduce it in its entirety in italics, with my own comments in plain text:

Since 2005, the amount of heat trapped by the Earth has roughly doubled, according to a new study by NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers.

Which researchers? Where is the link to the study?

This is contributing to warming oceans, air, and land, the scientists write in the study, published this week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. “The magnitude of the increase is unprecedented,” NASA scientist and lead author of the study Norman Loeb told The Washington Post. “The Earth is warming faster than expected.”

Is it? With record cold last winter across much of North America, and the UK having the coldest April since 1922 this year, it is quite clear the Earth is not warming ‘faster than expected’.

Using satellite data, the researchers measured the planet’s energy imbalance, which is the difference between how much energy the planet absorbs from the sun and how much is radiated back into space

Using the monthly charts prepared by the University of Alabama in Huntsville of lower troposphere temperatures (where alarmists claim the signature of warming should be seen), we see precious little evidence of accerating warming.

In fact, as the charts below for March and April clearly show, the solar minimum is cooling the planet, but alarmists cannot have the public knowing this, so they come up with more and more fabricated stories, using fabricated data, to continue to promote the climate scam.

If there is a positive imbalance, the Earth is absorbing more heat than it is losing; in 2005, there was a positive imbalance of about half a watt per square meter of energy from the sun, and in 2019, the positive imbalance was one watt per square meter, the Post reports.

“It is a massive amount of energy,” NOAA oceanographer Gregory Johnson, a co-author of the study, told the Post, adding that this energy increase is equivalent to everyone on Earth using 20 electric tea kettles at the same time.

The team needs to conduct more research to determine the factors behind the increase, but there is evidence that a rise in greenhouse gas emissions and decrease in cloud cover and sea ice could be part of it, as well as cyclical variations in the climate. One thing is certain, Johnson said: “We’re responsible for some of it.”

But hang on a sec….what’s this?

The team “needs to conduct more research to determine the factors behind the increase…”

I thought the science was settled? If that’s the case, why do they need to do more research to determine what’s causing their claimed warming?

If they need to determine the factors behind the warming, that means they do not know what is causing it, yet they automatically blame us.

There is ‘evidence that a rise in greenhouse gas emissions and decrease in cloud cover and sea ice could be part of it…”

What evidence please?

That sentence also includes something I did not expect to see: “…as well as cyclical variations in the climate.”

An actual admission that the climate does vary naturally, while people like Schmidt and Mann insist any change is 100 percent anthropogenic.

Micheal Mann, having moved to Australia in an effort to avoid being prosecuted in the aftermath of his court defeat to Dr Tim Ball, even went as far earlier this year as to claim the Pacific Decadal Oscillation and the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation do not exist, and all changes to ocean circulation are caused by human activity.

The article ends with stating as a certainty we are responsible for at least part of the ‘warming’. How much? We are not told, and as usual, no evidence is provided.

The reader is just expected to accept it without question because, as we all know, the debate is over, so there is no need to talk about something which is proven beyond doubt.

I don’t know about you, but I need a tad more than that.

See more here: theweek.com

Header image: EC English

PSI editor’s note: We at Principia Scientific International do not subscribe to the ‘greenhouse gas theory’, it is an unproven hypothesis.

About the author: Andy Rowlands is a university graduate in space science and British Principia Scientific International researcher, writer and editor who co-edited the new climate science book, ‘The Sky Dragon Slayers: Victory Lap‘

