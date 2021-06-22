https://www.oann.com/msnbc-continues-attacks-on-president-trump-as-ratings-decline/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=msnbc-continues-attacks-on-president-trump-as-ratings-decline

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The mainstream media has continued to paint President Trump as a threat amidst his preparation to kick off his Save America rallies. During an episode of Deadline on Monday, MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi claimed the 45th president has used so-called conspiracy theories as a “deliberate strategy” to push his Make America Great Again agenda forward.

The former assistant director of FBI Counterintelligence predicted he will continue to gain support if Joe Biden doesn’t crack down on his speech. The analyst’s remarks come after he was asked whether President Trump is “still a clear and present danger” to national security.

In the last week alone, we’ve learned that the media, so-called fact checkers and their Big Tech enforcers lied to us about the lab-leak theory, Hydroxychloroquine and the clearing of Lafayette Square. All to hurt Donald Trump. What else are they lying about? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 10, 2021

“Let’s be clear here, we’re not talking about conspiracies that just spontaneously sprung up,” he claimed. “We’re looking at conspiracy as a deliberate strategy, deception as a strategy. You could argue the president, the former president now out of office has absolutely no guardrails.”

Critics insisted the media giant is continuing to fixate on the 45th president in efforts to recover the hundreds of thousands of viewers they lost since Joe Biden took office. They have also argued mainstream media has taken every opportunity to tarnish Trump, while unfairly maintaining a more lenient approach on Biden.

Meanwhile, President Trump is slated to begin his first Save America rally in Ohio next Saturday.

