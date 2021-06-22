https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/nearly-4000-people-massachusetts-tested-positive-coronavirus-fully-vaccinated/

Nearly 4,000 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

These breakthrough cases have occurred in approximately one in 1,000 vaccinated people.

Fox News reports that “as of June 12, there were 3,791 coronavirus cases among the more than 3.7 million fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts.”

“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer told the Boston Herald. “The viral load is not very high.”

“Breakthroughs are expected, and we need to better understand who’s at risk and whether people who have a breakthrough can transmit the virus to others,” he claimed. “In some cases, they’ll be shedding such low levels of the virus and won’t be transmitting to others.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that “a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.” Their studies have found that Pfizer and Moderna are about 90 percent effective against infection two weeks after the last dose. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 72 percent effective against “moderate to severe disease.”

“Testing to identify current infection remains critical to control of COVID-19,” a DPH spokeswoman told the paper. “People with current infection can spread the virus to others and isolation of cases and identification of close contacts (individuals who may have been exposed) is a foundation of public health response.”

