A New York City school principal attempted to cut down instruction in the final week of school after a tumultuous year of hybrid learning.

Stacy Goldstein, the principal of School of the Future located in Manhattan, sent an email to parents on Thursday night informing them that there would be no in-person or remote classes during the final week of school. The New York Post reported that the principal asked students to sign in each day to “cover her tracks.”

“Even though there will be no in-person or remote school tomorrow through 6/25 we will need to take attendance for the whole school (6th-11th grades) tomorrow and next week,” the email reads.

There was no further explanation given for the early conclusion to the year.

New York City Department of Education spokeswoman Danielle Filson told the New York Post that the School of the Future’s decision was unacceptable.

“Our students need to be learning every single day of the school year, and a school communication suggesting otherwise is not acceptable,” Filson said. “The Principal is following up with the entire school community to clarify that students will be attending school and receiving instruction until June 25.”

Filson did not respond to The Daily Wire’s request for comment.

The School of Future reversed course Friday and sent an email to parents updating its guidance.

“I would like to clarify the schedule for next week,” Goldstein wrote. “I apologize for my miscommunication. Next week, we have regular attendance days, meaning that all students are meant to be present whether in person or remote following their usual schedule.”

Parents told the New York Post that they complained to the School of Future administrators, though they rarely listen to parent complaints.

“The administrators here basically do as they please,” one parent said. “And if you raise any objections, then you’re invited to enroll your kids somewhere else.”

Schools in New York, particularly New York City, remained largely closed because of pandemic shutdowns. Many schools took until April 2021 to offer a blended option of in-person and online learning.

School of the Future parents said that they were frustrated that the school year was initially ending early when there was limited learning in the 2020-21 school year.

“You should never end school early,” a parent told the New York Post. “But if there was ever a year for more instruction rather than less, this was it. There was a lot of frustration over this. They’re having kids sign in for classes that aren’t happening to cover themselves.”

To this day, many schools are not fully reopened for in-person instruction and many have mask mandates. More than 24 New York parents filed a lawsuit against the city’s Department of Education, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and school Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter. The parents are arguing that the disruption of school is hurting kids.

The lawsuit calls on the Manhattan courts to force schools to reopen full-time for in-person learning.

