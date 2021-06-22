https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicaragua-places-former-first-lady-under-house-arrest/
About The Author
Related Posts
Beautiful rendition of National Anthem…
June 10, 2021
Pentagon tries to cancel Rolling Thunder in DC…
May 1, 2021
20% of EV owners go back to gas cars…
May 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy