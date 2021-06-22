https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nice-one-liner-kennedy-2/
Sen @JohnKennedyLA savages Biden’s denial enhanced unemployment benefits resulted in labor shortage:
“They must believe you can land on the sun if you go at night too. That’s preposterous… Just like nature abhors a vacuum, nature abhors a moron— and that’s a moronic statement.” pic.twitter.com/pQwQQjQGCE
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021
