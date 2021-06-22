https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/pa-state-sen-dave-argall-says-supports-audit-waiting-take-action/

Pennsylvania State Senator Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee which oversees elections in Pennsylvania, told The Capitol-Star earlier this week he favors an Arizona-style audit. Argall must pick up his feet and issue the subpoenas.

The Washington Examiner reported:

This is not the first time that Argall has publicly voiced support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania.

On June 6, TGP reported that Sen. Argall came out in support of the audit saying that it was “the best path forward to address the legitimate concerns”.

Senator Dave Argall is the Chairman of the State Government Committee and he has the power to issue the subpoenas.

He has been talking about doing this audit for almost a month now. Dave Argall seems to be all talk and no action.

State Senator Doug Mastriano has been leading the charge since he came back to Pennsylvania after his tour of the Arizona audit.

On June 2, Doug Mastriano told TGP’s Jordan Conradson, “We’ve got a lot of issues in Pennsylvania. We need to do an audit, and this is the model”.

Argall has had more than enough time and he is dragging his feet. Contact Dave Argall NOW if you want to see an audit in Pennsylvania.

SEN DAVE ARGALL

Call him here: 717-787-2637

Write a note to Sen. Argall here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

