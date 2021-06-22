https://nypost.com/2021/06/21/aaron-rodgers-golf-membership-hints-at-future-with-packers/

Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Packers has been clear for months. Now, his golf membership may be a sign that he’ll be staying in Green Bay in 2021.

According to The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers renewed his membership at the Green Bay Country Club through 2021.

While it may mean nothing – the quarterback has spent much of his offseason trolling and the cost of a membership likely amounts to little to him – the move could also mean that he’ll be staying in Green Bay for more than just golf.

Since the news that he wanted out leaked on the eve of the draft, Rodgers has passed up every opportunity to downplay the rumors. In a SportsCenter interview, the 37-year-old admitted he was frustrated with the Packers’ “culture.”

Even though Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he will not trade the 37-year-old, Rodgers has made it clear that he’s still very open to other teams making offers.

Aaron Rodgers’ renewed golf membership may point to the quarterback remaining in Green Bay. Getty Images

He did not attend OTAs or mandatory minicamp and instead took a trip to Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley and actor Miles Teller. In addition, he has spent his offseason hosting “Jeopardy!” and will play in “The Match: Champions For Charity” golf tournament against Tom Brady.

There’s still no formal confirmation of where the three-time MVP will play next season — or if he even will. But for Packers fans, who have been starved for good news this offseason, this is probably the closest thing.

