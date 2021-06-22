https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-says-debate-over-for-the-people-act-is-about-whether-we-want-america-to-be-the-place-the-founders-wanted-it-to-be/

This video clip is from before the For the People Act tanked in the Senate, so PBS News’s Yamiche Alcindor was explaining to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace what it was all about: whether or not we want America to be the place the Founders wanted it to be. We’d have thought if the Founders had wanted to nationalize elections, they would have put that into the Constitution, but instead, they left it up to the states.

Well, Alcindor did say the Founders were flawed.

“Key voting rights bill.”

How does someone from PBS News get a gig doing partisan analysis for MSNBC anyway?

As a bonus, here’s Mara Gay of the New York Times editorial board, again on MSNBC:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...