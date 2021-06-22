https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-says-debate-over-for-the-people-act-is-about-whether-we-want-america-to-be-the-place-the-founders-wanted-it-to-be/

This video clip is from before the For the People Act tanked in the Senate, so PBS News’s Yamiche Alcindor was explaining to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace what it was all about: whether or not we want America to be the place the Founders wanted it to be. We’d have thought if the Founders had wanted to nationalize elections, they would have put that into the Constitution, but instead, they left it up to the states.

Well, Alcindor did say the Founders were flawed.

PBS’s @Yamiche on HR1: “This is going to be a debate about whether or not we want America to be the place that the Founders — flawed as they may have been — the Founders wanted it to be.” pic.twitter.com/TX1a06MDXb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2021

“Key voting rights bill.”

Which founder wanted the federal government to dictate how state elections were run? https://t.co/9x9XZJ2bar — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 23, 2021

Can we stop pretending she’s a reporter now, please? — Jonathan Werner (@dukelawjon) June 23, 2021

lol! So incredibly bizarre that this woman calls herself a journalist. She’s clearly a Democrat party activist — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) June 22, 2021

What a f’ing hack she is. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 22, 2021

She is absolutely detestable. And hide behind this fraudulent cover of “journalist”. — CoryM (@itoldyoumonsoon) June 22, 2021

How even a single person takes that clown seriously is disconcerting. Come get your hacktivist @PBS. — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) June 22, 2021

She can’t possibly see herself as a journalist, can she? — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) June 22, 2021

Can she just put (D) Activist next to her name to be honest now? — Darin (@darinbivens) June 22, 2021

Yamiche is a walking meme. — анонимный (@DreadBobby1) June 22, 2021

They have got to get these activists masquerading as “reporters” the hell out of the industry. So tired of this endless advocacy bullshit. — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) June 22, 2021

The country is as the founders wanted it to be — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) June 23, 2021

We like the founders this week — Nathan Curtis (@Natecurtis7) June 22, 2021

She loves the founders now — ed (@eleventy17) June 22, 2021

Conveniently wanting “what the founders wouldve wanted” — Logan Horn (@DaddyOhLead) June 22, 2021

They use the word when it’s convenient to them, what’s ironic is this is the furthest thing from what the founders wanted. The country was set up as a republic so no one entity or location had all the control or power. This bill was looking to consolidate power into their hands. — Frankdetank (@cromcodetank) June 22, 2021

So the Founders supported a federal government take over of voting? Where did you learn civics? — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) June 23, 2021

@Yamiche you are dumb. H.R.1 completely flips the Founders’ intent on its head. Their intent has been preserved with H.R.1’s defeat. — Jarret Beck (@JarretRBeck) June 22, 2021

A debate about what American democracy is and who should have access to it? Democrats are never specific. Always hyperbole. Specifics will lose them the debate. Better to just yell racism and Jim Crow. I can’t believe how many people buy into this crap. — STDeegs (@SeanDeegan03) June 22, 2021

She’s going to be highly disappointed when she ever does a internet search on the founders and finds out they were staunch limited government advocates. — Patriot Punditry 🇺🇸 (@patriotpunditry) June 22, 2021

She could read The Federalist Papers and find out that this bill is almost the opposite of what the Founders wanted for America. — Kimberly Gallella (@kgallella) June 22, 2021

Federalizing elections is something the Founders expressly DID NOT choose or advocate for, Yamiche. Your new found respect for them is apparently not accompanied by any new understanding or knowledge about them by you. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 22, 2021

The Founders wanted to protect the people of this country from democracy. They wanted limited government. Yamiche hates limited government. — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) June 22, 2021

@Yamiche is already on the taxpayer dole, it’s almost like she’s a member of Congress that doesn’t have to run for re-election and probably makes more money. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) June 23, 2021

How does someone from PBS News get a gig doing partisan analysis for MSNBC anyway?

As a bonus, here’s Mara Gay of the New York Times editorial board, again on MSNBC:

.@MaraGay on Dems’ bill nationalizing state elections failing in the Senate: “Some of the darkest hours of your history books coming to life” pic.twitter.com/WKtr3qpTbP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2021

