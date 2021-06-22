https://www.oann.com/president-trump-talks-2020-election-fraud-and-joe-biden/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-talks-2020-election-fraud-and-joe-biden

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

In preparation for his upcoming Save America rallies, President Trump discussed his legacy, political future and the crisis Joe Biden has brought on America. During a phone interview on The Water Cooler show with Real America’s Voice on Monday, President Trump said he expects massive voting fraud to be uncovered after election audits are completed.

President Trump also mentioned a large number of Americans believe the 2020 election was stolen and cited several polls conducted recently.

“I’ve been seeing those same polls and they’re not my polls, their polls taken by, I guess media and others,” he expressed. “There is a tremendous percentage, much higher than that, that think the election was rigged and stolen.”

When asked if he has conceded the 2020 election, President Trump said he did not and had no plans to do so anytime soon.

“No, I never admitted defeat. We have a lot of things happening right now,” he explained. “…No, I never used the word concede. I have not conceded.”

The 45th President then turned his attention to Joe Biden and the extreme left turn the country has seemed to take.

“Not only on religion, on the border, on Second Amendment, on everything else you can think of, but including god and including life and including many other topics,” he stated. “This is Bernie Sanders times 10. Nobody ever thought what’s happening to our country could be happening to our country.”

Biden is a typical career politician, all talk and no action. Luckily, I was able to work with outsiders like President Trump and Congressman Meadows who didn’t just talk the talk, they walked the walk. Biden has made us weak at home and abroad. We need fighters, not puppets. https://t.co/vsCXqB0BAH — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) June 14, 2021

Trump went on to discuss the crisis of the country and urged everyone to stay tuned for what will come with the election audits. He also suggested for people to make up their own minds once all election fraud information has been revealed.

While there has been speculation swirling about a potential return to the campaign trail, Trump has not confirmed whether or not he intends to run for president again in 2024, but did hint people will be very happy with the decision he plans to make.

