We’re sorry we missed this yesterday, but it’s big news: the Sunrise Movement finished the last mile of its 40-day, 400-mile climate march from New Orleans to Houston, with the finish line being Sen. Ted Cruz’s front lawn. We didn’t even know the group was marching, so congratulations, we guess.

About 50 @sunrisemvmt protesters outside of Ted Cruz Houston home today demanding Biden stop negotiations with the GOP and pass @AOC civilian climate corps plan. A few are on the lawn as the crowd sings “Whose side are you on?” About a dozen police and security watching. pic.twitter.com/Iq6M5uCcC2 — Erin Douglas (@erinmdouglas23) June 21, 2021

So they stand on Cruz’s front lawn to demand that President Joe Biden stop negotiations with Republicans and pass Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s civilian climate corps plan? Why didn’t they march from New Orleans to Delaware and wake up old Sleepy Joe in person?

Protesters finished the last mile of a 40 day and 400 mile climate march from New Orleans in Houston today. They marched to raise awareness of climate disasters (hurricanes, pollution, TX freeze). pic.twitter.com/GtoVKz35KN — Erin Douglas (@erinmdouglas23) June 21, 2021

Their signs say that Cruz abandoned them during the Texas freeze, but how many are actually from Texas, we wonder.

Protesters are being arrested by Houston police now for trespassing. Police are slowly taking them one at a time pic.twitter.com/bfVmTR6cQj — Erin Douglas (@erinmdouglas23) June 21, 2021

Eight people total arrested, protesters have left and their march from New Orleans is over — Erin Douglas (@erinmdouglas23) June 21, 2021

Eight people arrested? You’ve got to pump those numbers up! Those are rookie numbers, Sunrise Movement!

Protesters or trespassers? Being on someone’s property uninvited is trespassing. — davidrguillory (@drguillory01) June 22, 2021

Protesting outside of someone’s home conveys a threat of violence in their message and should not be tolerated in America. — William Gheen (@ALIPAC) June 22, 2021

Protestors from out of town and state should be arrested immediately in residential neighborhoods. When you come from out of town the purpose is to harass not get political support. Officials are elected locally not by out of state people. Disturbing neighbors is not right. — Tom Rezner (@ctrezner) June 22, 2021

I would turn the sprinklers on full blast. — kdog (@kdogjff) June 22, 2021

A shower would get them to disperse pretty quickly.

You went to the wrong house for demands and now you get arrested! How that working out? — susan sudduth (@susansudduth3) June 22, 2021

wow wait until they learn who controls both houses of congress and the white house and still isn’t doing a single thing. — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) June 22, 2021

“…protesters outside of Ted Cruz Houston home today demanding Biden stop negotiations with the GOP…” Maybe if they want Biden to stop doing something, they should go protest outside of his house. — Fake President Swamp Decrial (@swampdecrial) June 22, 2021

Maybe if they want Biden to actually START something, they should go protest outside his house. — Sheree Alderman (@BeachCarolina2) June 22, 2021

Why dont they get jobs? — T-man (@stony2point0) June 22, 2021

50 unemployed losers. — Heidi (@WaaaaatHappened) June 22, 2021

They are holding signs that read ” Good Jobs for All”

yet there they are. NOT WORKING🤔

In some areas restaurants are offering $15.00/HOUR but nobody wants to work. — DanielH (@uthinksotim) June 22, 2021

Send them to the work camps. A couple years hard labor, making gravel out of boulders should teach them a lesson about trespassing on people’s property. — Semi-Automatic-B.S. (@Jared91903950) June 22, 2021

Yes they should all be sent to work under militarized labor like FDR’s civilian corps. pic.twitter.com/U5ZUEO4CcS — Melissa Cole (@MrsMelCole) June 22, 2021

Alexa, show me 50 people who need to eff off all the way — JSParker (@jsparker31) June 22, 2021

These people know that Texas had a long history of floods and freezing weather before Cruz took office, right? — Dr. Pat®️Infrastructure (@Pat88181680) June 22, 2021

The irony of protesting climate change while wearing Chinese made shoes and clothing and posting with Chinese made phones is completely lost on them, the vinyl sign was a nice touch — Scott Kasmer (@ScottKasmer) June 22, 2021

The changing climate is threatening the unicorn population if we don’t stop it unicorns may well go extinct. pic.twitter.com/oRDHk7Zxto — AtomikPunk (@AtomikPunk1) June 22, 2021

Have they changed a single person’s mind? Ever? — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) June 22, 2021

They can’t even change their own underwear. — Kip “Stagflation is Infrastructure” Hooker (@TheVitaminPress) June 22, 2021

It’s guaranteed Biden will never hear about their climate march, let alone act on it.

