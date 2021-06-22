https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/public-comment-shut-off-loudoun-county-sheriffs-office-declares-school-board-meeting-an-unlawful-assembly-arrests-two/

Loudon County, Virginia has been a flashpoint between the school board and parents opposed to critical race theory. The school board met Tuesday night and had about 200 parents signed up to speak.

Here’s former Virginia state senator Dick Black getting his mic cut off:

And end pubic comment they did. The sheriff also declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly; apparently, you can riot all summer long and call it a protest, but you can’t challenge the school board.

The sheriff actually arrested two people for refusing to leave.

This was the scene outside before the meeting:

Diversity, equity, inclusion … “It’s all just Trojan horses.”

