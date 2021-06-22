https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/06/22/republicans-pounce-on-gay-pride-parade-attack-bad-reporting-n1456156

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. If it’s a day ending in Y, then “Republicans Pounce” must be today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Sex Ed. is even worse than you thought

Now dieting is racist

Brian Stelter and his dead-eyes smile get savaged on live TV

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Dieting is racist pic.twitter.com/9tuMp1g0WL — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 21, 2021

Dieting is racist.

Yesterday it was glasses that were racist, today it’s dieting.

Insanity Wrap is forced to conclude that the progressive left’s ideal vision of humanity is a few unhealthy blind people.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Great Reset Comes for the Suburbs

Republicans Pounce: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

Photo by Jesus Aranguren/Invision for AIDS Healthcare Foundation/AP Images

Republicans pounce!

Because of course they do.

In case you missed it, on Saturday there was a terrible act of anti-gay terrorism, when a toothless gay-hating redneck — who had been personally encouraged by Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis — drove his American-flag festooned truck into a Gay Pride parade, killing one and injuring two others.

Just kidding.

While the death and injuries were, sadly, both quite real, they were not the result of the kind of hate-fueled “domestic terrorism” that Presidentish Joe Biden is always blathering on about.

Rather, a 77-year-old member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus lost control of his truck in a horrible accident.

Before these FACTS could be revealed, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said to reporters, “This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community. This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident.”

Reporters took to Twitter to repeat the mayor’s lie without doing any reporting, as PJ’s own Bryan Preston reported on Sunday.

Trantalis has since apologized, and the “reporters” deleted their tweets, but not before the damage was done.

Nevertheless, the Sun-Sentinal’s Anthony Man has the gall to insist that the real story here is that on “Social media, where there is never nuance, was filled with condemnation of Trantalis.”

Uh-huh.

Did we mention that Trantalis barely apologized?

Here’s the text of the mayor’s so-called apology:

What happened at that moment, everyone who was in that immediate vicinity all felt terrorized, as much as I did. And I happened to be the one who articulated the feelings that everyone shared at that moment. And I regret describing the situation as a terrorist attack. But I do not regret having those feelings, those feelings that everyone feared and felt. And those were real.

An elected official felt like the victim of a right-wing domestic terror attack, so it was OK for him to claim such a thing, if only in the heat of the moment.

No, Mayor Trantalis, it is not OK.

What is also not OK, Mr. Man, is to protect your fellow “reporters” by deflecting blame onto the people calling them and Trantalis out for their inexcusable and irresponsible behavior.

Republicans didn’t pounce.

Trantalis pounced, eager to put the blame for a terrible accident on his political opponents. The press pounced, eager to push a false narrative at the cost of whatever is left of their reputation.

It isn’t “pouncing” to point that out — it’s responsible reporting and criticism.

Although Insanity Wrap will concede that it’s likely that neither the press nor Trantalis would recognize responsible reporting and criticism if they drove a truck into them.

Maybe Not Safe for Work, Certainly Not Safe for School

Meanwhile…. Sex Education.. 👇🏼

(and there’s worse out there) pic.twitter.com/eFHBXMhXhA — ᖇ. ᔕᑕOTT ᔕIᑕᗩᖇIO 2.0 (@SicarioScott) June 21, 2021

Don’t worry, gentle reader, you won’t actually see anything you don’t want to see.

So there’s that. Everything else is just awful.

Without diminishing the awfulness of this “educational” material and the adult people pushing it on kids behind the parents’ back, the worst part might be the least obvious part.

Want to ruin sex for young people? Have old people — this is super creepy — tell them what feels good and how to do it.

Part of the thrill of sex for young people just starting out is …Insanity Wrap is trying to be delicate here… the, ah, discovery process.

Take that away, and you’ve probably ruined romance for them, forever.

Which Insanity Wrap is forced to presume is the point of books and instruction like you’ve just been forced to witness.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

For only the fourth time in our year-long history, Insanity Wrap is pleased to present an entirely peaceful protest — this time of C-SPAN callers protesting against CNN’s lumpiest propagandist, Brian Stelter.

You know what bugs us most about Stelter? It isn’t that he’s a one-man propaganda outfit masquerading as a journalist. It isn’t that he’s the wrong shape. It isn’t even his voice

Watch his smile.

Stelter doesn’t smile. He simply exposes his teeth like a cornered animal.

The rest of his face doesn’t change at all. There’s no indication of any joy or friendliness in his “smile.”

It makes Insanity Wrap wonder if pulling the wings off of flies might be the nicest thing he does when the cameras are off.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Insanity Wrap was about to quip that every day is an embarrassing day for journalism in America.

But then we remembered that embarrassment presupposes a sense of shame, and the progressives who dominate the industry are completely shameless.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Defeat Racism With This One Weird Trick

History in Brief

Insanity Wrap would also like to remind you that today is the 80th anniversary of the start of Operation Barbarossa, when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union not even two years after both countries had agreed to carve up Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe between them. “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose,” Henry Kissinger once quipped of two other odious regimes at war, but only Nazi Germany lost in the 1940s.

The world would have to wait another 46 years for the Communist USSR to lose, but on Christmas Day, 1991, they finally did.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

—

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

