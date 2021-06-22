https://www.dailywire.com/news/sadistic-scumbags-ricky-gervais-blasts-yulin-dog-meat-festival-in-china

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who dished it out last year to limousine liberals at a Hollywood awards show, is also fed up with the Chinese.

Gervais took note of a report that China is allowing the annual Dog Meat Festival to take place in the city of Yulin.

“The festival, which started on Monday, is being held in full swing and in stark contrast to the newly-chalked government laws,” The Mirror reported. “Last year, the government drew up new laws prohibiting the wildlife trade to protect pets. During the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had also warned that the dog trade spreads rabies and increases the risk of cholera. The people of Yulin, however, seem to have turned a deaf ear to all advice as they continue to devour dog meat sold on the streets.”

That infuriates Gervais, who went on a profane rant about the festival.

“I cannot believe the #YulinDogMeatFestival is still happening. Dirty f***ing psychopathic c***s,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And to everyone saying ‘eating dogs is no worse than eating cows’ I agree, except that these sadistic scumbags torture the dogs first, cut their legs off, skin & boil them alive for fun,” Gervais wrote.

Later, he wrote: “Me: Stop torturing dogs. Twitter: What about cows? Me: Yes. Stop torturing cows too, but this tweet was about dogs. T: Why do you only care about dogs and cows? Me: What? No, I hate hurting, torturing or eating ALL animals… T: Why don’t you care about dying children?”

Immediately after SARS-C-oV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, emerged, both China and the World Health Organization put the blame on “wet markets,” which sell all sorts of exotic animal meat. But in recent weeks, more and more people are musing about whether the virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The former CIA director and secretary of state under President Donald Trump said the Institute is operating.

“That virology lab is still up and running. It’s still probably conducting the same kinds of research it was conducting that may have well led to this virus escaping from that laboratory,” Mike Pompeo said on Fox News.

Pompeo said there is “enormous evidence” that the virus originated in the lab.

“What I can say for sure is this: we know that they were engaged in efforts connected to the People’s Liberation Army inside of that laboratory, so military activity being performed alongside what they claimed was just good old civilian research,” Pompeo said. “They refuse to tell us what it was, they refuse to describe the nature of either of those, they refused to allow access to the World Health Organization when it tried to get in there.”

Experts agree that the pandemic originated in Wuhan, but social media outlets like Facebook and others have, until recently, banned posts that say the virus originated in a lab. In the last few weeks, though, reports have circulated that the virus may have originated in the Wuhan facility, and even members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet are demanding answers.

