https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/save-big-on-your-dream-blender-the-huffpost-women-vertical-is-promoting-kitchen-appliances-and-vacuum-cleaners-for-prime-day/

You haven’t come a long way, baby?

The HuffPost Women vertical, which bills itself as “What it means to be a woman — and like it,” is promoting a number of kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners on sale for Amazon’s “Prime Day” to their 365,000 followers.

Do HuffPost Women readers really have a “dream blender”?

Save big on your dream blender. Plus, scoop up another star product from the brand that you may not know about. https://t.co/KluJf47fD1 — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) June 22, 2021

Ladies, this air fryer IS “investment-worthy”!

Investment-worthy products you can get at a reduced price on June 21 and 22. https://t.co/jy86cU29XD — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) June 21, 2021

Let HuffPost Women help you with “all your pressure-cooking and air-frying needs”:

Whether you want a Duo, Vortex or Omni, these discounted models will help with all your pressure-cooking and air-frying needs. https://t.co/QJiNxbi2Gr — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) June 21, 2021

Ladies, “the future is here”!

Because nothing says the future is here like robot vacuums that actually get the job done. https://t.co/lz5sOT42Ui — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) June 21, 2021

Or splurge on this “super-suctioning stick vac” from Dyson!

This super-suctioning stick vac is a major hit — and three models are discounted right now as retailers offer major discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day. https://t.co/tMZwZvTWSk — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) June 21, 2021

This Bissell robot mop was so good it made their “Prime Day Deals So Good, We Bought Them Ourselves” article:

Unlike some robot vacuum-mop combos that simply drag a wet cloth over floors, this Bissell machine accepts cleaning solution and has two washable mop heads that spin. They spin! And when it’s in mopping mode, the SpinWave will automatically avoid carpets and rugs. Game over.

“Game over,” ladies! Buy this mop!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

