Back when all this wokeism stuff was starting to gather steam, we’d joke about how insane it would get. What’re they gonna do next? Complain that black holes are racist?

Well, it took a little bit of time, but eventually we got there.

Take a bow, Cornell:

Cornell teaching a class on the racism of Black Holes, featuring the music of Outkast. https://t.co/0wcvzETrgP pic.twitter.com/6S55kls0zo — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 21, 2021

This is not a drill:

Astronomy sure has changed.

As Heather Mac Donald concludes in her City Journal piece:

Seeing specters of racism everywhere, the racial avengers are tearing down every institution associated with Western civilization, simply because of its “whiteness.” Science had stood as a guard against such metaphorical, magical thinking. Bit by bit, it is succumbing.

Science needs to be above this woke crap. Otherwise, we’re in very serious trouble.

Colleges have outlived in there usefulness — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) June 22, 2021

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to disagree with that assessment.

We had a nice run everyone https://t.co/8G2sRKmGmM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 22, 2021

