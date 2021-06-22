https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/science-cornell-university-offers-students-an-opportunity-to-explore-the-connection-between-the-cosmos-and-the-idea-of-racial-blackness/

Back when all this wokeism stuff was starting to gather steam, we’d joke about how insane it would get. What’re they gonna do next? Complain that black holes are racist?

Well, it took a little bit of time, but eventually we got there.

Take a bow, Cornell:

This is not a drill:

Astronomy sure has changed.

As Heather Mac Donald concludes in her City Journal piece:

Seeing specters of racism everywhere, the racial avengers are tearing down every institution associated with Western civilization, simply because of its “whiteness.” Science had stood as a guard against such metaphorical, magical thinking. Bit by bit, it is succumbing.

Science needs to be above this woke crap. Otherwise, we’re in very serious trouble.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to disagree with that assessment.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...