We knew it was coming. This afternoon, as expected, we had a 50-50 vote which means Republicans have filibustered the Democrats’ voting rights bill. Here’s the video:

The NY Times says all eyes now turn to nuking the filibuster:

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked the most ambitious voting rights legislation to come before Congress in a generation, using the filibuster to deal a blow to a bid by President Biden and Democrats to counter a wave of state-level ballot restrictions and fueling a political battle that promises to shape the 2022 elections.

All 50 senators in the Democratic caucus voted to advance the measure, known as the For the People Act, but with every Republican opposed, it fell well short of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster…

Democrats’ only real hope of enacting an elections overhaul now rests on a long-shot bid to eliminate the legislative filibuster. Seething progressive activists pointed to Republicans’ refusal to even allow debate on the issue as a glaring example of why their representatives in Congress must move to eliminate the rule to bypass Republicans on a range of liberal priorities while they still have power.

Some sample reactions from those “seething” progressives.

Here’s AOC’s response. For her this is somewhat restrained:

This guy has an opinion:

Chuck Schumer stopped short of calling for an end to the filibuster:

Sen Patty Murray put out a video statement saying she wasn’t going to stop but not mentioning the filibuster:

Sen. Merkley called for reform:

That’s all for now. I’m sure progressives will be pushing this hard tomorrow which means every news outlet will have opinion pieces about why now is the time to end the filibuster.

