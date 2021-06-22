https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/22/sick-of-seeing-politicians-dodge-this-question-biology-teacher-answers-question-biden-wont-about-when-human-life-begins-watch/

Pretty sure we know why Biden and other politicians who support ‘choice’ refuse to answer when asked when they think human life begins. To admit the truth, that life begins at conception, would be a political disaster for our ‘tolerant’ pals on the Left who have now spent decades making abortion about ‘women’s rights’.

It’s absolutely repugnant that they have made the act of abortion into a ‘right’ in their rhetoric.

But you know, being honest about taking risks when having sex won’t make them popular with voters soooo … here we are.

Biology teacher Tony Kinnett was more than happy to answer this question so many keep dodging and he did so with science.

Watch.

A little sick of seeing politicians dodging questions on when a human life begins. From a Biology teacher, here’s when a human life begins and why they don’t answer that question. Period. pic.twitter.com/MW57thkVua — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 21, 2021

Beyond the fact that this is just freakin’ awesome, it helps dispute the argument that the only people who are against limitless abortion are religious fanatics. Again, it’s another easy way for pro-aborts to ignore those who abhor the act of abortion simply because it goes against humanity. It’s far easier for them to claim it’s a crazy religious belief that makes people fight for life instead of accepting that people really and truly are fighting just because it IS life.

Sorry, not sorry.

Thank you for this very clear statement! I propose that we begin asking ourselves why we are arguing over how late is too late to exterminate a new life in the first place. — Who Is John Galt? (@JaneLovesBach) June 22, 2021

I will forever have your back, cause science. — A.BlankName (@MrBlankName_) June 21, 2021

And we’ve been told over and over and over again, the Left believes in SCIENCE.

Heh.

I truly believe that the reason almost none of them answer the question is that it would lead to a horrific realization about something they have supported to varying degrees so they are unconsciously protecting themselves from that shock – literally trauma. — Peter Galamaga (@scarchin) June 22, 2021

It is really simple….unless you do not want to see it! — Cemjal (@Cemjal1) June 22, 2021

Unless you do not want to see it.

Yup.

And we’re pretty sure Biden and his Democrat lackeys do not want to see it.

***

Related:

‘Jewish, yes. Blacks … not really.’ Ken Vogel’s thread on the all-white club Dem. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a DAMNING eye-opener

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim

Dick took the L! Blue check’s attempt at OWNING Ann Coulter over horrific Juneteenth Chicago shooting goes SO bad he deactivates (we have his tweet)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

