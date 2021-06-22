https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-shooting-leaves-3-dead-4-wounded_3869371.html

A shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday night left three people dead and four wounded.

The three men that were shot to death were identified by police as Kevin Page, 40, Charlie Anderson, 31, and OJ Pernell, 44, according to USA Today.

St. Louis police spokesperson Evita Caldwell told the outlet that before 8 p.m, two of the corpses were found outside a convenience store with multiple gunshot wounds. In a nearby schoolyard, a third corpse was located with gunshot wounds on the torso area.

The St. Louis department didn’t find a motive for the shooting as of Monday morning, but Missouri State Representative Kimberly Ann Collins who represents the neighborhood said that the shooting was related to a domestic quarrel, KMOV4 reported.

“We wake up with heavy hearts after the shooting in the Greater Ville last night. We pray for the victims and their families,” Mayor Tishaura Jones wrote on Twitter the morning after the shooting.

“After decades of neglect, I’m committed to reinvesting in North City to address root causes of crime. More resources make our communities safer,” she added.

Four other male victims, aged 28 to 47, were injured. Three of them were hospitalized and one was treated for a graze wound on his back and let go.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said that he thinks gun laws are part of the problem, according to KMOX.

“I think certainly our gun laws are part of the challenge,” he said.

The Homicide Unit is requesting any information that might help them in the investigation.

If you know anything, contact them at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

