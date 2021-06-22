https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bad-poll-for-leftists/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rick Santorum speaks out after getting fired by CNN…
May 25, 2021
First game playing since the Vax…
June 12, 2021
Ilhan and Rashida in nature…
May 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy