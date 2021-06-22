https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/survey-students-ashamed-american-college-education/

College students are cultivating an increasingly pessimistic view of the United States and their futures as their national pride deteriorates in university classrooms across the nation, a newly published American College Student Freedom, Progress and Flourishing Survey confirms.

More than half of self-identified liberal students say they have developed a more negative view of the United States as a result of their higher education curriculum, while nearly one-third of students who identified as conservative shared their growing pessimism about America, according to the annual college student survey.

Political ideology significantly impacts students’ national pride.

While 52 percent of students say they are proud to be American, most of the patriotic students are conservative.

“A majority of conservative students (86 percent) are proud to be American compared to 38 percent of those who identify as liberal students and 59 percent of self-identified independents,” the survey notes.

Conservative students are significantly less inclined to accept the paradigm about American presented in the classroom. Eighty-one percent of liberal students say “college is giving them a more accurate picture of the U.S.” while “only 44 percent of conservative students” trust what they are being told about America.

The survey, conducted in April by The Sheila and Robert Challey Institute in partnership with North Dakota State, evaluated 400,000 students from 71 colleges “assesses student perceptions about viewpoint diversity and campus freedom.” The sample is 58 percent male, 36 percent female, and six percent were undecided about their gender.

Nearly half of the students surveyed with varying political ideologies say the future of America is dim.

Liberal and conservative students both gave negative responses concerning human progress in the U.S. and around the world. Only about half of each group believe, based on what they have learned in college, that the world and U.S. have been getting better over the last 50 years,” the study states.

More than half of liberal students along with 32 percent of conservatives report that college has led them to have a more negative view of the U.S.

Anti-capitalist rhetoric amongst professors in the classrooms is full-fledged, according to 70 percent of students who say professors are instilling unfavorable views towards capitalism.

Conservative students overwhelmingly maintain a negative view of socialism compared to their liberal counterparts. as “nearly half (47 percent) of liberal students have a positive view of socialism compared to seven percent of conservative students.”

Conservative students are more inclined to define capitalism as a free market system, while liberal students

are conflate capitalism with cronyism.

Amid the anti-capitalist, anti-American indoctrination evangelized by radical professors, it’s no wonder nearly half of students, saddled with student debt, are pessimistic about the future of the U.S.

Meanwhile, the student loan debt in the United States reportedly stands at $1.7 trillion, with the average individual obligation at more than $29,000.

A report from the credit-rating agency Moody’s Investors Service, only a slight majority (51 percent) are making progress on their balance due as their student loan debt “weigh[s] on household finances and the broader economy.”

