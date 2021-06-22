https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/the-white-house-moves-the-goalposts-after-falling-short-on-vaccination-target/

It’s become clear that the Biden administration will not hit its target of having 70% of the entire adult U.S. population vaccinated by July 4:

Come July 4th, the headlines will likely say that the Biden administration has fallen short of its goal of 70% of adults vaccinated. It was an aggressive target, which likely served as an impetus for the administration to pull out all stops to get more people vaccinated. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) June 22, 2021

But that’s okay. The Biden White House is just moving the goalposts and is still claiming victory:

NEW: Biden admin. to concede that it will likely fall short of Pres. Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4, but will insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the US to a pre-pandemic normal.https://t.co/epmYBZNDTC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 22, 2021

Now they’re spinning this as good news because “70% of everyone over 30” will have had one shot by their deadline:

150 million Americans fully vaccinated, 70% of everyone over 30 with one shot — and more to come before July 4th. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 22, 2021

Or it’s age 27 and over. They’re still getting their stories straight:

NEW: Jeff Zients will announce today that the Biden administration has met the president’s 70% vaccinate rate goal for all adults over the age of 30 but not all total adults. He will also say the U.S. is on track to hit a rate of 70% for adults age 27 and older by July 4th. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 22, 2021

And now they’re saying the 70% number isn’t important anyway because it’s about “getting the country back to normal”:

This means the WH believes it will not hit President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4th. A WH official defended not hitting the goal by saying this is about “getting the country back to normal” and by saying COVID cases and deaths have substantially dropped. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 22, 2021

