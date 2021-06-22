https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/the-white-house-moves-the-goalposts-after-falling-short-on-vaccination-target/

It’s become clear that the Biden administration will not hit its target of having 70% of the entire adult U.S. population vaccinated by July 4:

But that’s okay. The Biden White House is just moving the goalposts and is still claiming victory:

Now they’re spinning this as good news because “70% of everyone over 30” will have had one shot by their deadline:

Or it’s age 27 and over. They’re still getting their stories straight:

And now they’re saying the 70% number isn’t important anyway because it’s about “getting the country back to normal”:

