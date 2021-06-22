https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/22/things-explode-at-school-board-meeting-over-crt-arrests-are-made-n400928
About The Author
Related Posts
School Bus Driver Slaps a 10-Year-Old Girl in the Face for Not Pulling Up Her Mask, and It's All Caught on Camera
May 19, 2021
Press Conference Confirmation — The US Is Now Like China and the CCP, a Nation Run by a Party and Not an Elected Leader
March 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy