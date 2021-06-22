https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/22/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-patriotic-states-schumer-grates-vaccinations-abate-whitehouses-straits-and-more-debates-n398296

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. We’ll start by talking about Andrew’s latest RedState column: Which states are the most– and least — patriotic? How does yours rank?

What would the media have done with a Republican that belonged to an all-white club? We’ll discuss the curious incuriosity of the national media about Sheldon Whitehouse and Bailey’s Beach Club. Will the WaPo’s interest in the story spur more scrutiny?

Chuck Schumer’s calling for a five-day waiting period and a federal background check before voting … right?

The Biden administration had to back away from its July 4 target for 70% of adults being fully vaccinated. But how much of that is the fault of the White House?

