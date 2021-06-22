https://bongino.com/u-s-trans-olympian-my-goal-is-to-win-the-olympics-so-i-can-burn-a-u-s-flag-on-the-podium/

Transgender BMX freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe, who is an alternate on the US Olympic team, once said his goal was to win a gold medal so he could burn a flag on the podium.

Wolfe, a biological male, who took a spot from a woman to make the US Olympic BMX Freestyle team, said he was angry at the Trump administration when he wrote, “My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium.”

Wolfe’s comments came attached to an article called, “Trump administration officially declares it believes trans girls should be treated as ‘biological males.’” Wolfe was so angry about that he implied that Trump should be assassinated:

In the replies, Wolfe made comments suggesting that the then-U.S. President be assassinated. “I would never say that someone should explode the head of the president. That would be illegal,” Wolfe wrote. “But I will say ‘with dynamite.’ Because that’s just a sentence fragment and doesn’t actually mean anything. It’s not necessarily related to the sentence that came before it.”

When asked about the comments by Fox News, Wolfe said:

“Anyone who thinks that I don’t care about the United States is sorely mistaken. One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it’s not all of the bad things that we’re known for. I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country and I’m not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad. As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I’m sure as hell not going to let it take hold here.”

That transgender women have an unfair advantage in sports has been backed up by numerous studies – and can be observed anecdotally by the sole fact that there are almost no transgender men competing in men’s sports. We also learned this week that another biological male, Laurel Hubbard, qualified to compete in women’s weightlifting for New Zealand in the Olympics. As one would expect, when Hubbard previously competed in the 2019 Pacific Games, they received a gold medal.

John Hawkins is the author of 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know. You can find him on Parler here and on Twitter here.

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

