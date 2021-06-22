https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/transgender-athletes-goal-is-to-burn-the-american-flag-on-the-olympic-podium/

This is cute. Chelsea Wolfe is a transgender member of the USA Olympic team competing as an alternate in the BMX Freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics, and she says her goal is to burn the American flag at the podium.

Fox News reported that in a since-deleted Facebook post from last spring, Wolfe wrote that her goal was “to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children.”

In other news …

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...