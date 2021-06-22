https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/transgender-athletes-goal-is-to-burn-the-american-flag-on-the-olympic-podium/

This is cute. Chelsea Wolfe is a transgender member of the USA Olympic team competing as an alternate in the BMX Freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics, and she says her goal is to burn the American flag at the podium.

Representing @USABMX in the Olympics is transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe, who has shown PRIDE for both the team’s sponsor and the USA by VOWING to burn the US flag if the American team reaches the podium. pic.twitter.com/OgVlP9jKD3 — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) June 22, 2021

Fox News reported that in a since-deleted Facebook post from last spring, Wolfe wrote that her goal was “to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children.”

What’s wrong with its teeth? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 22, 2021

This person speaks in half-tooths. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 22, 2021

Maybe worry about your dental hygiene first? And thanks for making me hope you lose. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) June 22, 2021

You’re not supposed to eat the bicycle afterwards, damn! — 🚜𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬🐍 (@IM4GN) June 22, 2021

Maybe brushing and flossing should be the next olympic event. — DavID (@ShowMetheLogos) June 22, 2021

Apparently she already burned her dental insurance card — Buckeyeblooded (@buckeyeblooded) June 22, 2021

Meth, it’s what for dinner! — Twan (@TwanHalen) June 22, 2021

Seriously? That’s really methed up. — Lynx (@LYNEcks) June 22, 2021

I will not watch the Olympics this year. — 1stBoss (@lstboss) June 22, 2021

I’m now rooting against a US athlete, never thought I’d say that but here we are. — Matthew Hay (@QB04) June 22, 2021

First time I’ll be hoping a US team/athlete loses. 👎 — scottie morey (@scottiemorey) June 22, 2021

Olympics 2021 🤡

A circus — Hare Koninklijke Narigheid. (@AnoMientje01) June 22, 2021

Way to rep the USA. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cristy Kula (@CristyKula) June 22, 2021

If I wanted to set back a domestic political cause a generation or more, burning the American flag in front of the world makes sense. — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) June 22, 2021

Maximum stunning and brave. — Nick (@NebraskaTropic) June 22, 2021

Think she has the balls to do it if she wins? — Chris Orlando (@ChrisOrlandoHS) June 22, 2021

America: a country so great, even its haters want to represent it at the Olympics — Contends Settled Due to Shipping (@Contendment) June 22, 2021

Growing up, I remember always being told ‘you can be anything you want’ in this country. I guess that still holds true. Yes folks … you too can become a selfish hater 🤡 in this country. — JustADude (@JDawgTN) June 22, 2021

I’m here for the ratio — emaw on alabama lane (@on_emaw) June 22, 2021

This cannot be real. — Dan (@dannkane) June 22, 2021

In other news …

Holy crap, where have I been that BMX is an Olympic sport? — Bacon vs Cheese (@baconvscheese) June 22, 2021

‘Isn’t that completely unfair?’ New Zealand has named a trans woman to their weightlifting team because screw biologically female athletes https://t.co/vXPeF7yDAf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 21, 2021

