Former President TrumpDonald TrumpWhat blue wave? A close look at Texas today tells of a different story Democrats go down to the wire with Manchin Trump’s former bodyguard investigated in NY prosectors’ probe: report MORE asked the Justice Department to look into “Saturday Night Live” while he was in office, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

Two sources told the news outlet that Trump talked to advisers and lawyers in 2019 about what the Justice Department, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the courts could do to look into late-night comedy shows such as ‘SNL.’

“It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you,” one source told The Daily Beast.

Trump often lashed out at the NBC sketch comedy show for its skits about him, one time tweeting: “It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’”

“Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump was reportedly informed that no legal action could be taken against the show, but was told someone would “look into it” even though they never did, according to one source who spoke to The Daily Beast.

A representative from NBC Universal said they had no comment on the report.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department and Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

