Former President Donald Trump had left the door on becoming speaker of the House open, but his spokesman shut that scenario down.

Jason Miller, the former president’s outgoing spokesman, said Trump “has zero desire to be speaker.” Prior to Miller’s pushback, the former commander in chief called the possibility of becoming the next speaker, should Republicans take back the majority in 2022, “so interesting.”

MCCONNELL SEES NO TRUMP-INDUCED REPUBLICAN ‘INFIGHTING’ AHEAD IN 2022 PRIMARIES

Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root asked Trump in a June 4 interview, “Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you’ll run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida. Win big. Lead us to a dramatic landslide victory taking the House by 50 seats, and then you become the speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden, and start criminal investigations against Biden. You’ll wipe him out for his last two years, and then, you’ll be president.”

“Yeah, you know, it’s very interesting,” Trump said, adding that he had been urged to run for Senate as well.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is looking to become the next speaker should Republicans take back the House, said Trump wants him to fill the opening if it arises.

The former president has also repeatedly teased a third presidential campaign since he left office Jan. 20.

“We’ll be making a decision on 2024, but if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more than ever before, and I think the reason is they’re watching what is happening with our country,” Trump said Wednesday on Fox News. “And I guess it is making me very popular.”

Trump has also taken an active role in endorsing conservative candidates in 2022, insisting his approval is the best way to secure a victory for any GOP hopeful.

President Joe Biden signaled that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, but he would be 82 years old by that time, while Trump would be 78 years old if he chose to run again.

Miller confirmed his remarks to the Washington Examiner when reached for comment.

