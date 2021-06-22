https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-issues-statement-on-georgia/
NEW from Donald J. Trump 🔥
“This means we (you!) won the Presidential Election in Georgia. But don’t fret, much other information will soon be revealed about Georgia—and other States as well. It is coming out FAST and FURIOUS. The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged!” pic.twitter.com/bcuw26oKpo
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 22, 2021
Why is Georgia removing 100,000 ‘obsolete and outdated names’ off voter rolls after the election.