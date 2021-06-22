The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against New York City this week for ending a contract for a golf course property after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The company accused the city of wrongful termination of the contracts, according to the suit filed on Monday in state court in Manhattan.

“There can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said, according to CNN.

“The City has no right to terminate our contract. Mayor de Blasio’s actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise,” the spokesperson continued.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the cancellation of the contracts a week after the riot, in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The lawsuit accused the city and de Blasio of having “incited others to terminate business with Trump-related entities” and claimed the mayor “had a pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so.”

The Trump Organization has operated the Bronx-based Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point since 2015.

“Our legal team has done an assessment, and the contracts make very clear, if a company, the leadership of that company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract,” de Blasio said at the time. “Inciting an insurrection, let’s be clear, I’ll say these words again, inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity. So the city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization. They have profited from these contracts. They will profit no longer.”

A spokesman for the city defended the abrupt contract cancellation on Monday.

“The actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events and we will vigorously defend the City’s decision to terminate the contract,” the spokesman said.

The mayor’s spokesman, Bill Neidhardt, added on Twitter: “Donald Trump directly incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It’s as simple as that.”

New York City canceled three other contracts with the Trump Organization in January. Two were for ice skating rinks, and one was for the carousel at Central Park, according to Politico.