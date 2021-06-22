https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-releases-statement-calling-fraudulent-election-concludes-2024/

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tuesday night slamming the Daily Beast article claiming that he wanted the Department of Justice to go after Saturday Night Live as “total fake news.”

Trump concluded the message by saying that he got the most votes of any sitting president in the “very fraudulent election. 2024 of before!”

Trump releases a statement denying he asked his DOJ to go after SNL. He then concludes the statement with “2024 or before!” — a nod toward the idea he could be reinstated (He cannot be reinstated) pic.twitter.com/C9NAytESCO — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 22, 2021

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Tells Activists to Knock on Doors and Harass People Who Haven’t Been Vaccinated in Desperate Push to Meet 4th of July Goal (VIDEO)

“The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News,” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday evening by his leadership PAC.

“It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it,” he continued. “I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond.”

“With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!” Trump added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

