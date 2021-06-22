https://amgreatness.com/2021/06/22/trump-says-its-up-to-the-public-to-decide-whether-hes-reinstated-if-election-audits-prove-massive-fraud/

Former President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he has not admitted defeat, nor conceded the 2020 presidential election, and it’s up to the public to decide whether he is reinstated if state election audits prove massive fraud.

Arizona is currently conducting a forensic audit of the election, Georgia petitioners are awaiting a judge’s decision to proceed with their audit, and in Pennsylvania, lawmakers are reportedly preparing to launch “a very careful recount” of the Commonwealth’s election results.

“I never admitted defeat … we have a lot of things happening right now,” Trump said in a telephone interview with reporter David Brody on Real America’s Voice.

“I never used the word concede, I have not conceded,” Trump added. “All you have to do is read the newspapers and see what’s coming out now.”

Brody asked Trump what he thought should happen if the Arizona and Georgia election audits “come back with fully verified evidence of voter fraud.”

Trump said he believes that the audits will prove that the election was rigged, and predicted that more states will follow Arizona and Georgia’s lead as evidence mounts.

“It’s going to be determined what’s going to happen,” Trump said. “That’s not up to me. That’s up to the public. That’s up to a lot of people, I guess. If the election were determined to be a fraud—and it’s looking more and more like that is the case—people are going to have to make a determination as to what’s going to happen,” he said.

Brody asked Trump to address the widespread belief among his supporters that he will be reinstated as president by August of this year.

“There’s actually a poll out, a Morning Consult poll that says 30 percent of Republicans actually think that,” Brody said. “Can you set the record straight? Do you believe you could potentially be reinstated?”

Without answering the question directly, Trump noted that “there is a tremendous percentage [of people] that thinks the election was rigged and stolen.”

He went on to say that his concerns about election fraud are not unique, as Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in 2018 also raised concerns about fraud after they lost their elections, although, as Trump pointed out, neither of them had evidence to back up their claims.

“In this case, there’s massive evidence. It’s coming out of Georgia. Just take a look at what’s happening,” he said, lamenting that the corporate media refuses to cover credible evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump predicted that the numbers of stolen votes that will be exposed by the audits “will be massive.”

When pressed on whether he thinks he could be reinstated, Trump refused to comment. “I’m not going to comment on that. I’m just going to see what happens,” he told Brody.

“If the election was fraudulent, people are going to make up their own minds. It’s not going to be up to me,” Trump said. “It’s going to be up to the public. It’s going to be up to, I guess, politicians. I don’t think there’s ever been a case like this where hundreds of thousands of votes will be found.”

Trump threw cold water on recent reports that he was vying for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s job in 2022, as the Constitution does not require the Speaker to be a member of Congress.

Trump said he was aware of the chatter but that it was not something he was considering.

“I have seen talk about that, but it is nothing that I have ever considered,” he said.

“The election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country,” Trump added. “The whole world is watching. You know, we were always known for free and fair elections. Well, it turns out they weren’t free, and they weren’t fair.”

He told Brody that he hasn’t made a decision yet on 2024, and is mainly focused on helping Republicans retake the House in 2022.

When asked about his feelings on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis running in 2024, Trump seemed to take credit for DeSantis’s meteoric rise in GOP politics.

“I think Ron’s very good. I endorsed him, and when I endorsed him he went up like a rocket ship,” Trump said. “Ron’s a friend of mine, he’s doing great.”

When asked about his feelings on former vice president Mike Pence, Trump said that while he has always liked Pence, he was very disappointed that he didn’t kick the disputed state election results back to the State legislatures to adjudicate.

Trump said the vice president had every right to do it as there were “more votes than you have voters in some cases.”

“I was disappointed that he didn’t send it back. I thought he had the right to send it back, and he should have sent it back,” he said.

Trump noted that in addition to Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania are now “looking at what happened” in the election, and if Pence had sent the disputed results back to the state legislatures, “I think you would have found that you might very well have a very different president right now.”

Pennsylvania is reportedly poised to begin an Arizona-style audit of the 2020 election.

State Sen. David Argall, who heads a committee that oversees elections, told reporters last week that he wants a forensic audit of the Commonwealth’s suspect election results.

“It’s a very careful recount, forensic audit, so yeah, I don’t see the danger in it,” Argall said Friday during a live event with Spotlight PA, a consortium of media companies from across the state. “I just think that it would not be a bad idea at all to proceed with an audit similar to what they’re doing in Arizona.”

On Tuesday, Trump put out the following statement claiming victory in Georgia after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decided to purge voter rolls of over 100,000 outdated voter files.

Georgia now plans to remove over 100,000 “obsolete and outdated” names off their voter rolls. Doing this, they say, will ensure voting files are up to date, while at the same time ensuring voter integrity in future elections. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE LAST ELECTION? WHY WASN’T THIS DONE PRIOR TO THE NOVEMBER 3RD PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, where they had us losing by a very small number of votes, many times less than the 101,789 figure? This means we (you!) won the Presidential Election in Georgia. But don’t fret, much other information will soon be revealed about Georgia—and other States as well. It is coming out FAST and FURIOUS. The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged!

